Renee Young reveals why her head was spinning while calling Jon Moxley's matches in WWE

Former WWE announcer Renee Young recently appeared on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch and opened up on her experience while working with WWE. Young talked about working on WWE RAW as an announcer and doing commentary during Dean Ambrose's matches.

Renee stated that her head was spinning while calling her husband's matches, and went on to explain why. Young said that she was a babyface commentator and was married to Ambrose in real life. She found it a bit hard to call his matches, as Ambrose was a heel at that point. Ambrose's heel turn didn't last long though, and he soon reformed The Shield with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in early 2019.

Renee Young recently left WWE, following the SummerSlam 2020 event

After an 8-year stint with the company, Renee Young left WWE and is currently weighing her options in regards to her future. Jon Moxley, who now works for AEW, recently opened up about Renee's future post-WWE and seemed very excited about her prospects.

Renee Young's RAW announcing stint lasted around a year, and Moxley was a heel at one point during her run. In late 2019, Young became a "special contributor" on WWE SmackDown and later hosted WWE Backstage on FS1.