Renee Young reveals her status with AEW

Renee Young bid farewell to the WWE Universe on the Kickoff Show of WWE SummerSlam. Even before the PPV aired, rumors surfaced the internet claiming that Renee Young had put down her papers and was possibly calling it a day in the WWE. Since walking away from the WWE, Renee Young hasn't cited what her next move will be. Fans of Pro-Wrestling have been speculating that the former woman announcer could make her way to WWE's hottest rival, AEW.

The reason why fans think Renee Young may head to AEW is that her husband, Jon Moxley, is the World Champion at the promotion. The former WWE Superstar headed to AEW in May last year and captured the AEW World Championship a little less than a year after his debut for the promotion.

Is Renee Young heading to AEW?

Renee Young was a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. On the show, she spoke about the possibility of heading to AEW and whether the company had contacted her.

“There has been no talks .. That’s everybody. Literally, the second anybody leaves WWE or is fired or whatever, it’s like ‘Oh, they’re going to AEW. AEW confirmed!’ It’s non-stop. So obviously, I knew it was going to come up. But you know what I found interesting is, as much as I assumed that’s what everyone was going to say when I left, more people were like, ‘No, she’s going to work for FOX, she’s gonna go to ESPN, she’s gonna do whatever.’ Like, a lot of people saw me kind of leaving the wrestling world, which I was surprised by.” (h/t 411mania.com)

On the show, Renee Young spoke about how the year has been challenging because she couldn't work with her husband. She spoke about how she had to pretend that he never existed because she couldn't talk about it on social media since he was a part of AEW, and she was on WWE.

Renee Young broke barriers during her time in the WWE. She is the first female announcer to call a complete episode of WWE RAW.