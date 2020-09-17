Renee Young reveals whether Jon Moxley leaving WWE negatively impacted her career 

Renee Young was one of the most valuable on-screen personalities that WWE had in years. She filled many different shoes and perhaps the crowning achievement was WWE making Renee Young WWE's first female commentator on RAW.

Regardless of how she did, Renee Young was widely loved and respected by the WWE Universe and her peers backstage. Renee Young's run with WWE came to an end after eight years with the company and despite people talking about her going to AEW, signing with ESPN, etc., she seems to be happy taking a hiatus.

Renee Young appeared on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast (H/T SEScoops.com) and spoke about how she felt when Jon Moxley left WWE for AEW before mid-2019:

“I actually thought it was gonna be weirder than it was, but maybe I just had my head buried in the sand about it. When Jon and I were at WWE together, it wasn’t like we were this couple that was rammed down people’s throats. When we walked through the door, we went in, and did our separate jobs, and then we’d meet each other in the car after and make our way to the next town.”

Renee Young even admitted that she was concerned about whether people backstage were going to treat her differently:

“[…] once he left, it was, ‘Are people gonna treat me different? Are people gonna start being weird towards me?’ I really didn’t feel that way, and I don’t know if it was more like a slow burn of feeling that happen. It wasn’t an overnight thing, and it might have been nothing.”

Why did Renee Young decide to depart WWE?

Renee Young had tested positive for COVID-19 and it was coupled with the fact that her show WWE Backstage was canned on FOX. To add insult to injury, there were reports that top WWE officials never even reached out to her when she had COVID-19.

With that said, Renee Young was professional about it and said that her reason for leaving was more of a professional one as she felt that she had filled in many different shoes in WWE and did all that she could do with the company.

Renee Young is currently on a hiatus and is focusing on personal projects, seemingly happy to be away from the WWE bubble after nearly a decade.