Renee Young reveals whether WWE asked her to get physically involved in a storyline

Renee Young, or Renee Paquette as she's now known, was perhaps one of the biggest losses to WWE in all of 2020. She spent close to eight years with the company and grew into various roles, ranging from that of a host of different programs, the first female commentator in RAW history, and eventually moving on to the host of WWE Backstage on FOX - perhaps her biggest role to date.

There were many occasions where fans wanted to see Renee Young getting physically involved on WWE TV. This was none more so than in late 2016 when The Miz, Intercontinental Champion at the time, started an angle with Dean Ambrose.

On a Twitter Q&A, Renee Young was asked if WWE ever asked her to get physically involved in any storyline and she mentioned that the only time it happened was with The Miz and Maryse in late 2016.

No the only physicality i ever did was with Miz and Maryse. It was a blast- but I think I was best suited outside of the ring hahaNo the only physicality i ever did was with Miz and Maryse. It was a blast- but I think I was best suited outside of the ring haha

In an interview with Renee Young on SmackDown in late 2016, The Miz took a sly dig at her for her relationship with Dean Ambrose, which poured on from real-life into a storyline.

That storyline also saw her receive a slap from Maryse:

Advertisement

Renee Young's WWE legacy

It's perhaps best that WWE never asked Renee Young to work a physical angle on TV. While it would have been fun, she understood that her strengths were elsewhere. She will go down as one of the greatest non-wrestling personalities that WWE has hired and while that may not be immediately acknowledged, her absence will be felt increasingly over time.

Unfortunately, Renee Young's run with WWE had to end due to the higher-ups neglected her or didn't reach out when she tested positive for COVID-19. Renee Young is currently on a hiatus.