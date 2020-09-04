Renee Young reveals what WWE told Corey Graves to ask her during commentary on RAW

Renee Young recently bid goodbye to WWE, after an 8-year stint with the promotion. The former WWE RAW announcer recently sat down with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media Podcast, and opened up on her commentary stint on the Red brand.

Renee was a mainstay on the RAW announce table for around a year, alongside Corey Graves and Michael Cole. While talking about her time as RAW announcer, Renee revealed that WWE used to feed Corey Graves lines during Dean Ambrose's matches. Graves was told to ask Young about her private life with her husband, Ambrose.

"... but then all of a sudden, [Corey Graves] is being fed lines asking to ask me about what goes on at our dinner table and what do we talk about when we are at home."

Renee Young and Jon Moxley are married in real life, and have been together since 2013

Renee Young and Moxley met while working for WWE, and began dating in 2013. The couple got married in 2017. For a brief period during Renee's stint as RAW commentator, she called Moxley's matches on TV and PPV.

Moxley wasn't satisfied with how he was being handled by WWE, and decided to quit the company. He currently works in AEW and is the World Champion of the promotion. Renee recently finished her stint with WWE and has yet to open up about her future prospects.