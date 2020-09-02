Renee Young reveals what WWE told her when she tested positive for COVID-19

Former WWE announcer Renee Young sat down with the SI Media Podcast this week and discussed a string of topics concerning her stint in WWE and her departure from the promotion. Young recalled testing positive for the Coronavirus and added that she was bothered with WWE's reaction to her announcement.

Renee Young revealed that WWE didn't react well when she announced publicly that she had tested positive. She further stated that WWE told her that she should have given the company a heads up before making the announcement.

"They weren't even like 'You shouldn't have posted it.' But it was like, 'We wish you gave us a heads up.' It was bad for PR and what not. But again, I wouldn't have even thought to be like, "Hey guys, I'm gonna tweet that I have Covid, ha, ha. Like, that was just not what I was thinking about when I posted it."

"Listen, anything I say on this is gonna end up seeming like controversial or like I'm sh**ting on it or whatever," she said, "but, yeah, did I feel a little slighted? I didn't really feel like anyone was all that concerned that I got sick. That bothered me for sure. "

Renee Young recently left WWE after making her final appearance at SummerSlam

Renee Young had been a mainstay in WWE for the past eight years. She was initially a backstage interviewer, and later took on the role of an announcer. She became the first female to announce an entire episode of RAW and had a year-long stint as an announcer on the Red brand as well.

Renee later hosted WWE Backstage on FOX. Back in June, she announced on Twitter that she had contracted the Coronavirus. Thankfully, Renee recovered soon after. There's no word yet as to where she will be heading in the coming days. We'll keep you updated as and when Renee Young makes an announcement regarding to her immediate future.