Throughout the week, many reports speculated that Renee Young was going to leave the WWE. Last night on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show, Renee Young confirmed the rumors when she thanked her colleagues and the WWE Universe for the journey.

Renee Young's appearance at WWE SummerSlam was the first time she was seen on any of WWE's shows after she tested positive for COVID-19. It was great to see Young on TV again before she bid farewell to the company.

Renee Young's emotional goodbye to WWE

A few hours after WWE SummerSlam ended, Renee Young took to her Instagram and Twitter account to thank the WWE and give her fans a glimpse of what she has planned for her future. Renee Young took fans down memory lane, iterating her eight-year-long career in WWE and the fond memories she has with the company.

This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a fucking dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things Icouldn’t have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, tbeing the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I’ve been so lucky. But it’s also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that’s landed me in these amazing spots. I’ve had such an incredible run with WWE. It’s changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What’s next? Do I stay satisfied with what I’ve done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it’s time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move. So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years. And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I’m excited for the future! Thanks for everything