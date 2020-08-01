Renee Young shares funny moment with Jon Moxley

Renee Young is one of the most beloved members of the WWE staff. The WWE Universe is exceptionally fond of them and looks at her relationship with AEW's Jon Moxley as relationship-goals. While Jon Moxley is an extremely private person off-screen, Renee Young is active on social media, and at times, shares tidbits of her relationship with Jon Moxley with her followers. One such moment came earlier in the day when Renee Young shared something funny that Jon Moxley did when they were at home together.

Jon Moxley makes Renee Young pay him to go get her a drink

Moxley apparently made Renee Young pay him money to get up and get her a drink while they were both relaxing at home.

"Jon just made me PayPal him $3 to walk to the fridge to get me another Bud Light Seltzer."

Jon just made me PayPal him $3 to walk to the fridge to get me another Bud Light Seltzer. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 1, 2020

This behavior is typical of Jon Moxley, who is known for being a rather hilarious person off-screen when not portraying his brutal character on AEW. His odd behavior is often seen as extremely endearing, and it's clear that Jon Moxley is quite the character.

Rocky Romero found the situation hilarious and asked if Jon had joined "Uber Fridge", to which Renee Young replied that for walking six feet to the fridge, the rates were extremely steep.

Romero would reply that Jon Moxley was in the right as the country is in a recession at the moment, something that Renee Young had to concede.

Advertisement

Fair enough. I respect the hustle — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 1, 2020

Renee Young also clarified to another fan, that no, she had not tipped Jon Moxley besides this.

With that being the case, it's always fun to look at the home lives of AEW and WWE Superstars when they choose to share it with the wrestling community. In this case, the entire situation was hilarious and goes on to add to Jon Moxley's reputation of being rather... unpredictable.

Jon Moxley to face Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

While Jon Moxley is clearly having fun at home relaxing with Renee Young, he will be in a considerably more difficult situation on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Moxley will be defending his AEW Championship against Darby Allin in a match that could see his reign come to an end.