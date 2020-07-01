Renee Young shares an update about her upcoming announcement

Renee Young's "big fat" announcement has got her fans buzzing.

Fans are running wild on social media with a string of speculations.

Renee Young

Former WWE RAW announcer Renee Young recently made waves by teasing a big announcement. She took to Twitter to address her fans and stated that she has a "big fat" announcement for everyone on Wednesday.

Hey y’all!! I’m so so happy, I have a big fat announcement for everyone on Wednesday! 😋 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 28, 2020

Now, Renee Young has posted an update in regards to her upcoming announcement that fans are anxiously waiting for. She seems incredibly happy if her latest tweet is any indication, in which she mentioned that she "just sent a very important email". Check out the tweet below:

Oh man! My news is tomorrow! Eeeeeepppppp! Just sent a v important email. 🥴🤠😅😎😋 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 1, 2020

Renee Young's tweets about the "big fat" announcement has left her fans guessing

Renee Young has been a WWE mainstay for the past eight years. She signed with WWE in October 2012, and took on a string of roles throughout her stint, with the most notable ones being her run as RAW commentator, the host of Talking Smack, and that of WWE Backstage.

Young met her current husband, AEW Champion Jon Moxley during her WWE stint, and the duo got married in April 2017 after dating for over four years. Many fans are speculating that Young's announcement could possibly be about a new career direction, outside of WWE. Renee has already made it clear that the announcement doesn't have anything to with pregnancy, after a fan suggested the same on her Twitter timeline.

Fans of Renee Young won't have to wait for long to learn what the announcement is about. We'll keep you updated on all the further developments in regards to Renee's announcement.