Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Xavier Woods made his return to active competition and teamed up with Kofi Kingston to take on Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for the SmackDown tag team titles. In the end, The New Day came out victorious but was dumbstruck when they realized that the faction had been split in the WWE Draft. Big E stayed on SmackDown, in one of the most surprising moments of tonight's draft. Former WWE announcer Renee Young was one of several wrestling personalities who wasn't thrilled with the split.

Renee Young took to Twitter after Big E was separated from Kingston and Woods, and slammed WWE for the same. Renee added a GIF in her tweet as well, featuring the iconic "Shame, shame, shame" scene from the hit TV series, Game of Thrones.

C’mon man. You guys broke up the New Day?!? The fugggggg pic.twitter.com/2kcx52z7sX — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 10, 2020

Renee Young certainly isn't the only one upset with The New Day's split

As soon as the WWE Universe realized that Big E was staying on SmackDown, and not moving to RAW with his New Day brethren, many fans took to social media to express their anger over the same. The New Day was one of the most beloved factions in WWE, and it's hard to fathom that we won't be seeing these three men together on WWE TV in the near future. This does help matters for Big E though, in regards to a singles push on SmackDown.