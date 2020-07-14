Renee Young teases Paige VanZant's possible signing, WWE reportedly talked to the UFC star

Could WWE be gearing up to sign another major female star from the UFC?

The WWE reportedly had talks with VanZant a few years ago with regards to working at SummerSlam.

There are a handful of UFC fighters who have made the transition from MMA to professional wrestling, and Ronda Rousey is by far the most successful name on the list, with Shayna Baszler also in for a good shout. However, another popular female fighter could also be interested in giving WWE a shot. Paige VanZant is one of the most popular female fighters in the UFC and her future in the promotion has been a topic of intense debate over the past few months.

Renee Young recently took to Twitter following VanZant's UFC 251 loss and the WWE presenter posed a question to all the fans. It was basically a potential teaser of VanZant possibly being WWE bound.

What are the odds we see @paigevanzant in a @WWE ring? — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 12, 2020

WWE tried to get Paige VanZant for SummerSlam a few years ago

Dave Meltzer would then reveal on Twitter that WWE did talk to Paige VanZant a few years ago regarding working at the SummerSlam PPV at that time. However, the UFC reportedly wanted her to fight during that month. Meltzer added that Paige VanZant did say that she was up for the WWE challenge.

Much much higher. they talked to her a few years ago for SummerSlam and she was game for it, but UFC wanted her to fight that month instead. But she's said she's up for it. https://t.co/edXzEFEOaj — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 12, 2020

Paige VanZant recently returned to the Octagon at UFC 251 to face Amanda Ribas in a Flyweight contest. VanZant's return to action after more than a year ended on an unfortunate note as she was submitted in the first round by her Brazilian opponent.

Paige VanZant's MMA future has often been discussed over the past year as she neared the end of her UFC deal. Her UFC 251 bout was the last fight on her current contract and her future, as things stand, is shrouded in uncertainty.

Paige VanZant recently claimed that she makes more money sitting at home, posting pictures on Instagram than she does from fighting. She demanded a pay raise, but Dana White played hardball.

VanZant didn't say anything conclusive in her post-fight statement after UFC 251, and she is now a free agent by the looks of it.

"Congrats to Amanda on such an amazing performance. It was truly an honor to share the Octagon with you. As for me, I will rise up as I always do. I can't wait to see where God takes me next. – PVZ"

While a move to Bellator is also a possibility, WWE sounds like a more lucrative option, that is if Vince McMahon's company is still in the market to sign new talents, consider the economic effects of the pandemic.