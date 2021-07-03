Report: The latest on Zelina Vega's WWE status

Zelina Vega could be on her way back to WWE, and we could see her in the very near future according to the latest report on her status with the company.

Fightful Select is reporting that the plan as of last month was for Zelina Vega to return to the main roster. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said the following:

"Zelina was listed on internal documents in June as a female heel on the Smackdown roster, although she didn't appear at all that month in the company. We aren't able to confirm specific creative plans for Zelina, but were told that as of the time she was added to the roster."

Ross Sapp went on to report that the hope within WWE is that she would be in the fold by the time Money in the Bank rolled around. As of now, that puts that deadline a little over two weeks away.

No update on the status of Zelina Vega's husband Aleister Black

And then I thought.. last 10 seconds.. I hate this drill.. why not just give it all and nearly pass out? Result: pic.twitter.com/BlkLPBRm2W — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 28, 2021

Rumors began swirling back in May that Zelina Vega was on her way back to WWE. Fightful once again with the report that Vega was seen at the WWE PC and was even filmed for something.

Less than a month later, her real-life husband, Aleister Black, was shockingly released from his contract. Fightful Select had nothing new to report on his status following his release.

"We've heard no update on Aleister Black and what his plans are. As with anything, plans change, pal."

Following Black's release, there had been talk that some higher ups in WWE saw the move as a mistake and we're interested in bringing him back. There have also been reports that Black is expecting to sign with AEW once his non-compete is up.

We'll provide more details on the status of both Zelina Vega and Aleister Black as they become available.

