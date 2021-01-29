Report: Update on potential return of WWE star Chelsea Green

According to a recent report, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is on the verge of being cleared to return to the ring.

In a piece released on the Fightful Select platform, it has been said that the former NXT Superstar is set to make her return to the ring very soon, having been forced out of action with a broken wrist two months ago.

Chelsea Green has been spotted at the WWE Performance center preparing for her return over the past few weeks, and has also been seen at Robert Stone's gym alongside fellow pro wrestlers Deonna Purrazzo of IMPACT Wrestling and Britt Baker of AEW.

Green was originally scheduled to win a fatal four way match between herself, Liv Morgan, Natalya and Tamina to earn a spot on the card at Survivor Series in November. However, after Green broke her wrist mid-match, the finish reportedly had to be changed, allowing Liv Morgan to emerge victorious.

The sun is shining. The birds are chirping. And every day I’m getting closer to wrestling again.

HAPPY MONDAY!

xox The Comeback Kid pic.twitter.com/9HlCZlY42G — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 18, 2021

Chelsea Green suffered another broken wrist in the past

The fatal four way match on SmackDown was not the first time Chelsea Green had suffered a broken wrist in competition.

Similarly to the circumstances the second time around, she broke her wrist during her very first television taping match on the NXT brand, for which she was forced to undergo surgery the very next day in March 2019.

Here's hoping these reports are accurate and that Chelsea Green can return to in-ring action very soon.