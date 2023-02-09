Reported backstage notes about Brock Lesnar and Lita prior to WWE RAW

During the February 6, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, we witnessed the surprising appearances of Brock Lesnar and Lita. However, it has been reported that Lita and Lesnar's appearance on this week's episode of RAW was not a big secret to those backstage.

It was because the WWE Hall of Famer and The Beast Incarnate walked around the outdoors with no legitimate attempts to maintain their attendance a mystery.

Cowboy Brock made his way to the ring in Orlando to cut a promo on Bobby Lashley. With a contract to back it up, he challenged The All Mighty to a match at Elimination Chamber. But as Lashley took too long to respond to The Beast's request for another bout, he received not one, but two F5s.

According to Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar was not listed internally, but his presence was not hidden. Initially, the former Universal Champion was supposed to be a part of a segment in his promo involving Austin Theory.

However, there was no Austin Theory promo as the US Champion sat in on commentary for the Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Elias and Montez Ford.

Lita's return to WWE RAW was merely a surprise backstage

The former four-time WWE Women's Champion, Lita, made a surprise appearance during the main event Steel Cage Match between Bayley and Becky Lynch. She foiled Damage CTRL's attempts to control The Man due to outside interference.

Her appearance on Monday Night RAW did eventually become public knowledge. According to the Fightful Select report, Lita was not hidden backstage and was seen throughout the evening.

The WWE Universe is aware of surprising elements under Vince McMahon's leadership at the last moment. However, the Triple H-led regime brings a different creative perspective.

It remains unknown whether Lita's appearance on the red brand was a one-time occurrence or if there is more in the works with the Hall of Famer due to the Bayley-Becky Lynch feud.

What do you think of Lesnar's and Lita's presence during this past week's edition of RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes