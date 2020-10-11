Reported reason behind WWE splitting up The New Day 

WWE Draft 2020 kicked-off on Friday Night SmackDown last week. While many WWE Superstars remained on their original brands, there were a few massive changes as well. One of the biggest shockers of Night One of WWE Draft 2020 was The New Day splitting up.

The show was a rollercoaster ride for The New Day as Xavier Woods returned to in-ring competition after a long time. Woods and Kofi Kingston then challenged Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The New Day then went on to win their record ninth Tag Team Championship in WWE.

Unfortunately, their celebration was cut short as Stephanie McMahon announced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to RAW, but Big E was drafted to SmackDown. With that, The New Day split after a massively successful six-year-long run.

Reason behind WWE splitting up The New Day

The decision to split The New Day received mixed reactions from the WWE Universe. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer revealed that the move was made to give Big E a singles push.

“I think that their mentality is that they want to give Big E a big singles push and in their mind, if he’s part of the New Day then people will want him together as a team. It doesn’t have to be that way, I don’t think breaking up the New Day was the right thing to do, but I’m sure if Big E becomes a big singles star at the end or if they go all the way with him they figure that everyone will be happy with that, and they will be.”

Although the Kofi and Woods won the tag titles, they've been drafted to Raw. That means for the first time in years all three members of the The New Day won't be on the same brand #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 10, 2020

WWE have been trying to push Big E as a singles Superstar recently and the move to split him from The New Day looks to be another bold step towards achieving the same. The WWE Universe has been behind Big E for a long time and it is to be seen if he can break out as a top singles competitor in the next few months.

