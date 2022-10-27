Former Women's Champion Mickie James might make a return to WWE if the company decides to work with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Current NWA star and former champion Nick Aldis (fka Magnus in Impact) has been one of the faces of the promotion since it was bought and revitalized by current owner Billy Corgan. Aldis is also married to Mickie James and has previously shown interest in working for WWE.

Speaking with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Corgan revealed that he spoke to Triple H back when he was the head of NXT about getting NWA on the WWE Network. He also thinks that the historic promotion, once spearheaded by the likes of Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes, could work as the developmental territory for the Stamford-based promotion.

"There might be economic models where they say, 'Take these 10 talent, let us have an oversight position, you help develop these talents. It’d be good for the NWA, it’d be good for the WWE." [h/t Fightful]

Xero News on Twitter claims that a potential working partnership between the two promotions could be the catalyst for Aldis to jump ship.

Xero also reported that if Nick Aldis comes to the sports entertainment organization, his wife Mickie James, who currently works for Impact Wrestling, will follow suit.

"In relation to Nick Aldis If Nick comes into WWE Mickie will follow told after some time she may transition more into a backstage role."

Mickie James was last seen in the company at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, where she entered the match as the Impact Knockouts Champion.

Billy Corgan notes that apart from WWE, NWA could work as a developmental territory for AEW

NWA owner Billy Corgan expressed interest in his promotion acting as a developmental territory for AEW as well.

All Elite Wrestling has seen its fair share of problems with talent allocation in the past few months. As the company is unable to highlight all its stars in its three hours of weekly television, many storylines continue on the company's YouTube shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation.

During the same interview with Metro, Corgan commented on how AEW could benefit from a working partnership with NWA and vice-versa.

"AEW has a tremendous amount of talent under contract, not everybody is able to be on their main shows, there might be opportunities where they wanna send those people on a developmental level." [h/t Fightful]

With NWA talent regularly being offered more lucrative contracts by bigger wrestling promotions, it might be best for this cornerstone of pro wrestling in North America to work as a subsidiary to either of the two big promotions in the western world.

