Reported WWE memo following latest update on Vince McMahon allegations

A report from The Wall Street Journal stated that Vince McMahon allegedly paid $12 million in hush money to four women formerly affiliated with the company. Now, an internal memo that was distributed to company employees has been released.

In a short memo, the company made it clear that they are continuing to cooperate with the ongoing investigation started by their Board of Directors last month. More so, they "take these allegations seriously."

"The Wall Street Journal published a second story with expanded details on its initial WWE report last month. We want to reiterate that we and our Board of Directors take these allegations seriously...We’ve been cooperating fully with the investigation led by our Board of Directors and will continue to do so until its conclusion. Please note that upon its conclusion, WWE leadership will make itself available to answer any questions you may have...Thank you." - WWE (H/T PWInsider)"

Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped back from all CEO responsibilities in mid-June following a previous report from the Wall Street Journal. The report stated that WWE's Board of Directors was investigating him for an alleged $3 million settlement to an ex-employee to cover up an affair.

In his place, Stephanie McMahon was selected as Interim CEO until the conclusion of the Board's investigation. Vince McMahon has maintained control as the head of WWE Creative.

More details from today's report on WWE's former CEO Vince McMahon's Allegations

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, McMahon paid millions of dollars in alleged hush money to four former employees. This includes a former member of the roster and a former manager at WWE corporate.

The report spelled out several alleged payments made by the former ECW Champion. These payments include a $7.5 million settlement with a former wrestler who alleged that McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex, a $1 million payment to a WWE contractor who was reportedly shown unsolicited nude photos of McMahon, and another million-dollar payment to a former manager who had worked for the company for 10 years.

Due to the settlement deals detailed above, the WSJ reports that the women involved are unable to speak publicly about the claims.

