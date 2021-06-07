WWE's plans for Eva Marie to have one of two possible names as "muscle" by her side- Reports

Eva Marie made her return to WWE on May 3, when a vignette featuring her aired on Monday Night RAW. Since then, WWE has run multiple vignettes about Marie soon returning to the ring.

The aforementioned vignettes have been promoting a new character for Eva Marie to go along with the tagline of "Eva-lution" as she takes on the role of a famous star who is ready to help other people achieve their full potential.

In a recent report by the reliable WrestleVotes, there seems to be some interesting plans for Eva Marie's return. WrestleVotes tweeted out the following just moments ago:

"Hearing the plans for Eva Marie’s return include her having a “muscle” of some sorts by her side. The two names I’ve heard most discussed to pair w/ her are Mercedes Martinez -OR- NXT UK star Piper Niven."

There have been many reports regarding what Eva Marie will be doing inside the squared circle. So far, Eva Marie has denied speculation that she'll be returning in a strictly managerial role through a tweet she posted a few days ago which showed her training inside a wrestling ring.

The two names that are being discussed to be alongside Eva Marie as her 'muscle' are Mercedes Martinez, who is a strong, brute force in NXT at the moment, and Piper Niven from NXT UK who is another powerhouse inside the squared circle.

Eva Marie's career in WWE

Eva Marie was first seen by the WWE Universe in 2013 when she was brought on to the main roster.

She garnered success and popularity by being part of WWE's famous reality show Total Divas where the camera crew followed different female wrestlers around, documenting their lives inside and outside the ring.

In 2015, Eva Marie was shifted to NXT where she was brought in as a wrestler ready to take on the best that NXT had to offer. Marie had some of her best matches in NXT including one against Bayley on the November 18, 2015 episode of NXT for the Women's Championship.

After her stint in NXT, she was brought back up to the main roster, where she wrestled for another year before WWE and Marie mutually agreed to part ways.

She recently returned to WWE and is part of the RAW Women's Division. What do you think is next for Eva Marie? Let us know in the comments section below.

