"Reporting you to HR" - Nikki Bella receives surprising threat following WWE RAW

Nikki Bella has made some friends in the WWE locker room over the past few weeks. However, it seems like she has also made several enemies.

Chelsea Green claimed that it was a dream come true for her to wrestle Nikki Bella on this week's RAW. Surprisingly, she has now taken to social media to complain about her loss to The Fearless One.

Green has called for the Bella Buster to be banned. On X, the former Women's United States Champion even threatened Bella that she was going to report her to HR.

"Reporting you to HR immediately," Green wrote.

Green seemingly took the loss to heart, and later The Secret Hervice failed in its attempt to take out Bella because Stephanie Vaquer was there to make the save.

It's been a rough few months for Green since she lost her Women's United States Championship. Three members of The Secret Hervice were in the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution 2025, but none were able to come out on top.

Will WWE HR punish Nikki Bella following RAW?

Chelsea Green has always been dramatic, and it seems that she has become Adam Pearce's problem again now that she is on RAW. It's highly unlikely that Pearce even receives emails from Green anymore, so he wouldn't be pushing forward for a punishment. It's unlikely that any move would be banned because the Canadian star is upset.

Interestingly, Green has moved over to RAW to feud with Nikki Bella, and nothing was mentioned about the fact that she is a SmackDown star last night. Hence, she could be working on both brands heading into SummerSlam.

LA Knight was also on RAW last night despite being a SmackDown star. It appears that since SummerSlam is a two-night dual-brand event, WWE seems to have slackened the brand split rules.

