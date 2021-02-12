Backstage news on botched eliminations in the WWE Royal Rumble - Reports

The WWE Royal Rumble is the type of match where accidents can happen if you aren't careful. People can be eliminated before they're supposed to be with something as simple as an accidental slip up. During this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, one of those instances happened.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently confirmed that former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley was eliminated "a little earlier than originally planned."

How much longer she was supposed to be in the match and who was set to eliminate her ultimately is unknown, but she is confirmed to have been eliminated before she was meant to go out. It's a shame when you know what someone like Bayley can bring to any match she's involved in.

You never know who might team up to score a big elimination in the #RoyalRumble Match!#WWETop10 pic.twitter.com/IMDPmvvrH0 — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2021

Bayley was eliminated from the WWE Royal Rumble before scheduled

Another questioned elimination later in the evening came in the men's Royal Rumble match, where Omos eliminated Rey Mysterio. The WWE Universe quickly pointed out that it looked like Mysterio tried to catch himself on the barricade to do some spectacular spot to get himself back in the match.

However, Johnson confirmed that Mysterio's elimination happened as planned, and there was no spot intended for The Master of the 619 to make it back into the ring for that match.

As chaotic as these Royal Matches can get at times, it's surprising that there haven't been more botched eliminations over the years. One of the most notable botches occurred back in 1996 when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was eliminated earlier than scheduled, which altered WWE's plans for the rest of the match.

Do you think Bayley was eliminated earlier than she was supposed to be? How much longer would you have liked to see her last? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.