Reports: More backstage news coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble

Last night, the road to WrestleMania officially kicked off with the WWE Royal Rumble. The company put their best foot forward and had a fantastic showing heading into their most crucial time of the year.

With a pay-per-view this big, it's no surprise that several pieces of backstage news came out of the WWE Royal Rumble last night.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, despite the scary landing Carmella suffered trying to execute a suicide dive on WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, the word coming out of the show is that Carmella is just fine.

Some WWE Universe members speculated that her brief appearance in the women's Royal Rumble match could be attributed to what happened earlier in the evening, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Kevin Owens reportedly okay after taking several crazy bumps at the WWE Royal Rumble

Speaking of scary landings, Kevin Owens took many crazy bumps last night in his Last Man Standing match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Fightful was told that Owens "appeared okay" following the match last night, which has to be seen as a good sign. With both men being able to walk away from a match like that injury-free is a big win for WWE heading into WrestleMania season.

There were a couple of notable names backstage last night that WWE didn't use on-camera last night, including NXT's Kacy Catanzaro and Shane McMahon. With Vince McMahon not being present at last night's show, his son may have served as a proxy.

Despite her recent tweets that made people speculate she would make her return last night, Chelsea Green was not backstage at the Royal Rumble. According to Fightful, she is still in the process of getting cleared to return to the ring.

