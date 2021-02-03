Backstage news on the WWE Royal Rumble production, including Vince McMahon's involvement - Reports

On Sunday, the WWE Royal Rumble was the official kick-off for the road to WrestleMania.

48 hours removed from the show, we now have some information coming out from a production standpoint for WWE's first pay-per-view of 2021.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, even though Vince McMahon was not present on Sunday, he was still pretty hands-on throughout the event itself.

It was said that McMahon was "directing traffic" over the phone to WWE officials throughout the show as he watched along on the WWE Network.

Even without McMahon being present, he still helped produce the show remotely.

It all starts with a point.#WrestleMania season is here! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/G9rua7kT3p — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 2, 2021

Who produced the matches at the WWE Royal Rumble?

As for who produced the matches at the WWE Royal Rumble event, PWInsider confirmed the following.

Chris Park (FKA IMPACT Wrestling's Abyss) produced the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg.

TJ Wilson (FKA Tyson Kidd) produced the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Carmella.

Adam Pearce, TJ Wilson, Pat Buck, and others produced the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Michael Hayes produced the Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.

Shane McMahon, Jason Jordan, Jamie Noble, and others produced the Men's Royal Rumble match.

For those wondering why the company put the WWE 24/7 Championship on Peter Rosenberg, Johnson reports that it was done to get WWE featured on The Michael Kay Show, which airs on the YES Network.

The idea was essentially done to get the WWE product in front of the average sports fan that doesn't watch pro wrestling. It is something the company is always trying to do whenever possible.

What did you think about the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday? Did you have a favorite match?