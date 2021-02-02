Reports: Backstage news on WWE Royal Rumble surprises, Carlito, Victoria, and more

One of the best parts about the WWE Royal Rumble every year is the surprises that come along with it. This year was no exception.

But does WWE have any plans for last night's surprises, or were they all simply one-offs? There is now more information regarding a few of the surprise entrants.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Carlito is scheduled to be at WWE RAW tonight, similar to MVP last year. While the word making the rounds is that Carlito could be in line for a Producer role within the company, the WWE Universe would rather see Carlito have another run with the company as an in-ring performer first.

What happens with Carlito tonight on RAW could go a long way in foreshadowing his future with the company.

Well...that took only 10+ years😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — carlito (@litocolon279) February 1, 2021

Victoria is not scheduled for WWE RAW tonight

While Carlito is expected for WWE RAW tonight, Victoria, on the other hand, unfortunately isn't.

Johnson reports her appearance at the Rumble last night was a "one-shot" for now, which is a real shame because for as long as she's been gone from the company, she could certainly be used in multiple ways to help the WWE's women's division going forward.

As for The Big Red Machine Kane, his addition to the Rumble was said to be a "very last minute" situation, and he is also not scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

It's also worth noting that CBS affiliate WVLT Channel 8 reports that Kane will be donating the money he earned from last night's appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble to the TCAT Knoxville Scholarship Fund.

What future do you see for some of the WWE Royal Rumble surprises? Are you good with the one and done? Or do you want to see them featured by the company more regularly in the future? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.