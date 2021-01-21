Reports: Backstage update on Jessamyn Duke's WWE status

Today, WWE announced the brackets for the first-ever NXT Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Afterward, many members of the WWE Universe wondered about Jessamyn Duke's notable absence. Her tag team partner Marina Shafir is teaming with newcomer Zoey Stark (Lacey Ryan).

Duke was last seen on WWE programming at the end of August for an edition of RAW Underground but hasn't been used since. With Shafir popping up today in the tournament, questions arose regarding Duke's whereabouts.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the Four Horsewomen member of MMA is not injured but is instead focused on creating content for WWE via Austin Creed's (Xavier Woods) YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING



The bracket for the first-ever Women's #DustyCup was officially announced on @WWETheBump.https://t.co/ejhHg4B6PY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 20, 2021

Jessamyn Duke's current WWE focus is with UpUpDownDown

In May of 2018, when WWE hired Duke, she spent her time as a full-time game streamer. So her association with UpUpDownDown right now makes sense for all parties involved.

According to Sapp, the plans on the NXT side of things have called Shafir to team with someone else for a while now. There aren't any plans right now for Duke to wrestle or figure into NXT creatives plans as long as she is working with the UpUpDownDown channel.

Since Shayna Baszler's call up to WWE's main roster, there really hasn't been a whole lot for Shafir and Duke to do in NXT. Their brief time in RAW Underground notwithstanding, and that opportunity disappeared when WWE abandoned the concept several months ago.

What are your thoughts on Duke not teaming with Shafir for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic? Do you think Stark is a suitable replacement? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.