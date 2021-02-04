Bad Bunny training at the WWE Performance Center - Reports

Bad Bunny has taken the WWE Universe by storm this week, appearing at both the Royal Rumble and Monday Night RAW. Now it's being reported that he was at the WWE Performance Center this week to train for a potential match at this year's WrestleMania.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Bad Bunny was seen at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday working out in the ring and preparing for a future match with the company.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to the WWE Universe as Bad Bunny got physical on both shows this week with The Miz and John Morrison. He's done more than your average celebrity guest usually does with the company. Now we know why.

Bad Bunny is rumored to compete at WWE WrestleMania

PWInsider is also reporting that when Bad Bunny does step into the ring, it will be with either The Miz or John Morrison. But a tag match between the three with new RAW Superstar Damian Priest makes a lot more sense.

Not forcing Bad Bunny to compete for the duration of an entire match will go a long way in protecting him and will allow him only to do things he's comfortable with. WWE will want this match to look as good as possible, and ideally, a tag team match is the best direction to go in.

Bad Bunny has brought many new eyes to WWE this week, and if you don't believe us look no further than the company's numbers on YouTube over the last few days.

Bad Bunny's musical performance from the Royal Rumble has already amassed three million views on WWE's channel. His dive on Miz and Morrison on Sunday has done 1.5 million views, and his appearance on Miz TV at RAW has generated 1.1 million views. These numbers are among the best viewed WWE content this week on the platform.

Whether you like Bad Bunny's music or not, the proof is in the numbers, and this current collaboration between him and WWE is working right now. It will be interesting to see how many new viewers his upcoming match will bring to the company.

What do you think about the idea of Bad Bunny competing at WWE WrestleMania? Are you excited? Or would you rather not see this happen? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.