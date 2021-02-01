WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Big rumor on the main event of the PPV revealed

The latest reports relayed by Fightful Select have revealed the main event of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view. According to their backstage report, the men's Royal Rumble match is set to headline the show.

The reports further claim that the matches for Royal Rumble PPV have been 'adjusted on the fly.' As of this writing, nothing else has been revealed about matches that could be added at the last minute.

That said, things at Royal Rumble could change during the show based on other factors involving the match mentioned above. There are no concrete reports about the opening match of tonight's WWE PPV.

Everyone has their eye on the ultimate prize this Sunday at #RoyalRumble. #WWENow pic.twitter.com/jsJ7RMoUaF — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2021

Details of the WWE Royal Rumble match card

So far, WWE has confirmed six matches for this year's Royal Rumble event. Three Single's titles, including the Universal Championship, WWE Championship, and SmackDown Women's Championship, will be defended at the PPV. The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will also be on the line.

In addition to that, the WWE Women's Tag Team titles will also be on the line at the Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen if the creative will add another match to the kickoff show card.

Most of the entrants of the men and women's matches have been revealed. WWE also confirmed that Randy Orton and Edge would be the first and second entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. On the other hand, Natalya recently defeated Tamina to become the last entrant for the women's Royal Rumble match.

WWE has revealed 21 participants for the men's Royal Rumble match that will witness the likes of Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, AJ Styles. Braun Strowman, who returned on television on SmackDown's go-home show before the PPV, will also be in the Rumble. Not to forget, Booker-T recently predicted on his podcast that CM Punk could return and win the Royal Rumble this year. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is also expected to make his return tonight.

As for the women's Royal Rumble, 13 entrants have been revealed, but none of them includes an NXT Superstar. However, fans hope that top stars from the Black and gold brand, including Rhea Ripley, will compete in the match.