Reports on who might take over for Adnan Virk on WWE RAW

Modified 48 min ago
Now that WWE RAW has seen Adnan Virk has come and go, who will replace him?

The MLB Network regular (who this reporter thinks did a pretty OK job during his 7-week tenure on RAW) cited travel as his reason for leaving the position. However, that now leaves WWE needing someone to take the reigns of the commentating team for the Red Brand. According to a couple of reports, that could either be a familiar face, or another experiment in the vein of Virk.

Who will take over for Virk on RAW?

PWInsider has reported that former RAW lead Tom Phillips is most likely the one to take over for Virk next week. Phillips was the lead announcer on RAW before being replaced by Virk nearly two months ago, and is still working with the company in a number of roles. There's no doubt he'll slide back in perfectly alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton if that's the way WWE decides to go.

Meanwhile, StillRealToUs.com has reported that we might be seeing American Ninja Warrior announcer Jimmy Smith take on the role. Smith has previously worked for WWE in the past, most notably at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. According to their reports, Smith has put in a lot of work in preparation for his potential role on RAW.

Whoever is filling the spot, we'll find out next Monday, at the very least.

