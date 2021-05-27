Reports on who might take over for Adnan Virk on WWE RAW

Now that WWE RAW has seen Adnan Virk has come and go, who will replace him?

Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company especially @WWEGraves and @ByronSaxton for being such fantastic teammates. https://t.co/lrP0fCAMXz — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) May 25, 2021

The MLB Network regular (who this reporter thinks did a pretty OK job during his 7-week tenure on RAW) cited travel as his reason for leaving the position. However, that now leaves WWE needing someone to take the reigns of the commentating team for the Red Brand. According to a couple of reports, that could either be a familiar face, or another experiment in the vein of Virk.

Who will take over for Virk on RAW?

PWInsider has reported that former RAW lead Tom Phillips is most likely the one to take over for Virk next week. Phillips was the lead announcer on RAW before being replaced by Virk nearly two months ago, and is still working with the company in a number of roles. There's no doubt he'll slide back in perfectly alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton if that's the way WWE decides to go.

A friend for life in my guy @GregHamiltonWWE who was so kind and gracious to me during my audition process. He is a big talent but also hysterical and genuine. I will miss our inside jokes brother (alpha male) https://t.co/ZkYzhHXfbg — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, StillRealToUs.com has reported that we might be seeing American Ninja Warrior announcer Jimmy Smith take on the role. Smith has previously worked for WWE in the past, most notably at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. According to their reports, Smith has put in a lot of work in preparation for his potential role on RAW.

Whoever is filling the spot, we'll find out next Monday, at the very least.