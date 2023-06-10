Reports on who pushed Nick Khan to bag new WWE-Twitch partnership

This week, WWE implemented a new collaboration with Twitch, an Amazon-owned livestream network. Indeed this was a shift in policy after the Stamford-based company previously prohibited their superstars from using Twitch.

The partnership includes the creation of an official WWE channel, which will feature watch-along streaming and live content from the company's stars.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Executive Officer Nick Khan was instrumental in negotiating the agreement with Twitch. It was due to the overwhelming popularity of ESPN's side cast throughout Monday Night Football games.

Compared to the Manningcast feeds, World Wrestling Entertainment's Twitch channel will not be able to show official footage from the red brand because the USA Network owns it.

On the other hand, Nick Khan apparently feels the "companion sidecast" will help attract more audience members to Monday Night RAW, just as the Manningcast accomplished for Monday Night Football.

WWE managed to bring in more money after its official deal with Twitch

Meltzer's analysis also revealed more information about the WWE-Twitch collaboration. Along with contributing to the primary Stamford-based channel, talents will have separate channels. The company is said to have secured a high percentage of money for talent compared to the typical arrangement Twitch offers broadcasters.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the inaugural Twitch telecast aired on 6/5 with Megan Morant, Drew Gulak, and Ryan Pappola. Based on John Pollock, who tracked it at a certain point late during the program, with fewer than one thousand viewers watching.

The company's association, or its inability to collaborate, with Twitch, has become a source of contention among several talents in the past few years. The company at one point demanded a share of the revenue from broadcasts or ordering talent to cancel their accounts.

However, things have now improved, and some superstars have returned to the online community. As the new connection grows stronger, more stars might return to the platform.

