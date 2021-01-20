Reports: Total number of fans WWE could allow for two-night WrestleMania 37 revealed

It looks like we could see fans back in attendance for WrestleMania 37 later this year.

WrestleMania 37 will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WrestleVotes has just provided a big update on WrestleMania 37. The report states that WWE is planning on allowing up to 25,000 fans in the stadium for each night. The report also states that some people in WWE would like to do a soft reopening of the touring schedule for TV post-WrestleMania:

"WWE is planning on permitting upwards of 25,000 fans for WrestleMania on each night. The real internal discussions are what to do after. Some would like a soft 'reopening' of the touring schedule for Live TVs as continuing the ThunderDome post Mania comes with location headaches."

WrestleMania 37 will be held over two nights

WWE revealed earlier this week that WrestleMania 37 will be held over two nights on the 10th and 11th of April at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Along with that announcement, WWE also announced the locations for WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania 39. WrestleMania 38 will take place from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and WrestleMania 39 will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.