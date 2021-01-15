Reports: WrestleMania 37 date pushed back

The date for WWE WrestleMania 37 has been pushed back by two weeks, according to reports.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com recently tweeted that WWE are planning to change this year's WrestleMania date, with more information being available on the Fightful Select platform.

This information reveals that WWE are apparently planning on holding The Grandest Stage of them All on April 11, 2021, instead of its initial date of March 27, giving wrestling fans around the world two weeks longer to wait.

Breaking: WWE Plans To Change WrestleMania Date This Year



MORE on Fightful Selecthttps://t.co/v9QiD7MobA pic.twitter.com/GOlY65BY0W — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 15, 2021

Also, Fightful is reporting that WrestleMania will not be taking place in the originally-scheduled location of Los Angeles, for obvious reasons. On top of this, the report also says several other WWE-related venues, including Tropicana Field and the Amway Center, will also be unavailable to host the biggest WWE pay per view of the year due to other sporting events already being booked.

Tropicana Field is the current home of the WWE ThunderDome, while the Amway Center has played host to the ThunderDome in the past. Both are based in Florida.

Will WrestleMania finally land at the Raymond James Stadium?

Raymond James Stadium

However, the report from Fightful also noted that the Raymond James Stadium, the originally-planned location for last year's WrestleMania, may still be available as the venue currently has no other events schedueled in on the date in question.

Given that the world is currently still in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, this apparent move from WWE should come as no surprise. Pushing the WrestleMania date back by a couple of weeks will give the company more time to properly plan things out and deliver an event that will both be best for business and the fans.

Advertisement

WWE was forced to withdraw from the Raymond James Stadium and relocate WrestleMania - and all other WWE programming - to the WWE Performance Center at the start of the pandemic, when mass-participation events were banned across the country.

We will keep you up to date with any new developments regarding the date and location of WrestleMania 37.