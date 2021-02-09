Reports: WWE has plans for Keith Lee tonight on RAW

Keith Lee hasn't been on WWE television since the January 11 edition of RAW. The Limitless One missing this year's Royal Rumble certainly came as a big blow as the WWE Universe expected an epic showing from the former NXT Champion.

But it appears that Lee could be returning to WWE programming very soon, as early as tonight's edition of RAW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select over the weekend, WWE had plans for Lee to return on RAW tonight with "a match in the middle of the card." While this doesn't sound particularly exciting, getting Lee back on RAW now could bode well for finding him an important match on the card at this year's WrestleMania.

WWE had plans for Keith Lee to be on RAW tonight over the weekend

While Fightful was unable to 100 percent confirm that Lee would be on RAW tonight, the fact that WWE had plans for him over the course of the weekend should be a good sign that he's ready to return.

Lee's last appearance on RAW had him pulling double duty as he and Sheamus teamed up to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. He then defeated Sheamus in one-on-one competition in the following matchup.

While it's unknown why Lee has been absent from WWE programming for most of this year, it's worth noting that Lee's girlfriend, Mia Yim (Reckoning of RETRIBUTION), confirmed over Royal Rumble weekend that she had COVID-19. While the two situations could be completely unrelated, it's worth noting that this could have something to do with why Lee hasn't been on RAW as of late.

Do you want Keith Lee to return on WWE RAW tonight? What would you like to see him do? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.