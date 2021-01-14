Reports: WWE recently passed on signing ROH World Champion RUSH

WWE is always looking to sign new talents to their company. So it should come as no surprise that they recently attempted to sign but ultimately passed on Ring of Honor World Champion RUSH.

According to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc., while WWE did, in fact, make an offer to sign RUSH, they ended up passing because the sides were too far apart when it came to money. Giri reports that the amount of money RUSH was requesting was deemed too high by WWE.

It's been said that the offer WWE made to sign RUSH was much lower than expected. With WWE currently offering lower contracts to their current talent than they were just one year ago, it can't come as much of a surprise to anyone that the company is being careful with their money.

AAA negotiated with WWE on behalf of RUSH during contract talks

Wrestling Inc. also reported that RUSH didn't handle his own negotiations with WWE and left the back and forth talks fall squarely on his AAA representation.

While something like this is not out of the ordinary, it could also be another reason why the two sides couldn't reach a deal with other forces getting involved along the way.

Giri believes that ROH has either already signed RUSH or the terms for a new deal have already been finalized. Either way, it doesn't seem like RUSH will be leaving his current company anytime soon.

It will be interesting to see what other free agent signings that WWE looks to secure in 2021, with the wrestling world being much different than it was just one year ago.

What do you think about WWE passing up on signing RUSH? Do you think it was a mistake? Or is it the right call for now? Would he have been a good fit for NXT, RAW, or SmackDown? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.