Reports: WWE's big plans for two-night Wrestlemania 37 revealed

According to the latest report by PWInsider, the current plans for WWE's WrestleMania 37 weekend have been revealed. The pay-per-view is currently scheduled to take place across two nights.

WWE is reportedly planning a three-hour show on both the nights of WrestleMania 37. PWI claims that the broadcast will be scheduled for 7 - 10 PM EST and it will likely not include the Kickoff show.

#WrestleMania 37 is about to get BUC-wild. 🏴‍☠️



We're heading to @RJStadium on April 10th & 11th, 2021! pic.twitter.com/YLBSD1yy3z — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2021

That said, the report further suggests that the current plans can change over the course of the next few months, depending on the situation in April 2021. It appears that WWE is also planning a virtual Hall of Fame ceremony ahead of WrestleMania 37 but, as of this writing, there's no confirmation about the same.

Details WrestleMania 37 date and location

Earlier this week, WWE confirmed several details about WrestleMania 37 via an interesting video featuring Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns, and John Cena.

According to WWE's latest announcement, WrestleMania 37 will take place on April 10th (Saturday) and April 11th (Sunday) at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The video further confirmed that WrestleMania 38 would be held on April 3rd, 2022 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It was also revealed that WrestleMania 39 would be held on April 2nd, 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.