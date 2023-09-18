'Respect the GOAT please' - Fans react to former WWE star's championship reign

Former WWE star Tyrus was the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion for 289 days before his championship match against EC3 at NWA 75. The 50-year old's career was on the line in the bout.

Tyrus, unfortunately, lost and had to retire after the match. He later thanked his family and fans before the NWA locker room came out to embrace him. However, his championship reign was no small feat.

A fan shared the fact that Tyrus' reign as NWA World Champion was longer than that of some legendary names like Dusty Rhodes, AJ Styles, Masahiro Chono, Ricky Steamboat, Cody Rhodes, The Great Muta, and Sting, among other.

Fans have since reacted to the post, sharing their disappointment at the company's decision. They feel that Billy Corgan, NWA's owner and promoter, was responsible for the current state of the company. While a majority of fans don't consider Tyrus a reputable World Champion, others gave him his flowers post his retirement.

Tyrus was popularly known as The Funkasaurus during his run in WWE between 2012 and 2014.

Tyrus on potentially returning to WWE

Ahead of his eventual retirement match against EC3 at NWA 75, Tyrus had talked about a potential return to WWE.

The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was popularly known as 'Brodus Clay' and 'The Funkasaurus' during his run in WWE. He was part of the Stamford-based company from 2010 to 2014.

During an interview with Fox News Digital earlier this year, Tyrus was asked about about the possibility making a return to his former company. He said that he was well settled in NWA and would most probably end his career there, which is eventually what happened. However, he said that it would be great to go back and be able to say a final goodbye to the fans.

"It’s one of those things where, like, I think because I started there, it would be nice to go back and say goodbye. But as far as like a long-term run or anything like that, no, I’m not interested in that anymore. I’ll probably finish my career in the NWA, but it would be nice to come back and have a one-off or just say goodbye to the fans."

He spoke about his time in WWE, saying he was proud of everything he had been able to do there. Tyrus retired from professional wrestling at the age of 50.

What did you think about Tyrus' reign as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion? Let us know in the comments seciotn below.