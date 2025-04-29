"RESPECT, LEGEND" - JD McDonagh, Nikkita Lyons, Gunther, and other superstars react to former WWE champion's retirement

WWE Superstars have reacted to legendary Japanese wrestler and former NXT UK Women's Champion, Meiko Satomura, confirming her retirement. JD McDonagh, Gunther, Nikkita Lyons, and others sent congratulatory messages to the 45-year-old.

Ad

Satomura debuted in 1995 for the women's wrestling promotion, Gaea Japan. She defeated Sonoko Kato in her first match. In 2018, WWE participated in the Mae Young Classic tournament, where she defeated multiple superstars before losing to Toni Storm in the semi-final. She officially signed with the global juggernaut in 2020, and in June of the following year, she became the NXT UK Women's Champion. The Japanese star held the title for 451 days before dropping it to Mandy Rose at Worlds Collide 2022.

Ad

Trending

On Instagram, multiple superstars reacted to Satomura's post after competing in her final match and sent their best wishes to the veteran.

Check out the messages from the superstars:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE star Meiko Satomura sent a heartfelt message after her retirement from professional wrestling

Meiko Satomura teamed up with Manami to face Aja Kong and Chihiro Hashimoto in her final bout. Satomura pinned Kong to secure the win in her last-ever match. However, Kong asked for five more minutes to team up with Satomura, as she had just competed in an impromptu contest.

Ad

Post-match, she took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message, expressing her gratitude towards everyone who attended her retirement match.

"Thank you to everyone who came to see my retirement match today. I'm really happy to be able to step down from the ring surrounded by so many people I've met over the past 30 years. I'll put my life on the line more than ever to make the new era of professional wrestling even more amazing! Thank you. 2025.4.29 #KorakuenHall #SENJO # #SATOMURAfinal #MeikoSatomura," wrote Satomura. (Via Google translate)

Ad

Check out Satomura's post and message on Instagram:

Ad

Last year, Satomura competed in a WWE live event in Japan, where she unsuccessfully challenged Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship. She also teamed up with Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and The Role Model during the same tour.

During the later stages of her career, she competed in multiple promotions, including STARDOM and PROGRESS, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More