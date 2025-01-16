"Rest easy my friend" - Braun Strowman shares heartbreaking post

Braun Strowman is expected to return to WWE SmackDown tomorrow night after a recent bout of illness. Ahead of his return, he has taken to Instagram to share his reaction to the passing of Bob Uecker.

Uecker was a well-known face in WWE and recognizable to many fans. He passed away earlier today at the age of 90 and Strowman was able to share a tribute to someone he considered a friend.

Strowman attached a photo of himself with Uecker as well as the penned tribute which ended with "Rest easy, my friend."

Uecker was known to WWE fans as the announcer for the match between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III. He was then part of WrestleMania the following year, where he was famously choked by Andre The Giant.

Uecker was honored by WWE for his addition to the company by being inducted into the Hall of Fame class back in 2010.

Braun Strowman has had a tough time with illness over the past weeks

Braun Strowman has been away from TV screens over the past week and missed last week's episode of SmackDown, but he recently took to Instagram to reveal that he had been struggling with illness and a fever.

This comes off the back of Strowman's recent injury that he suffered as part of a match against Bronson Reed. The former Universal Champion suffered a torn groin as part of his Last Monster Standing Match last year which kept him sidelined for several weeks ahead of his move to SmackDown.

Strowman has since made quite the impression on the blue brand and was recently joined by The Wyatt Sicks who were also selected as part of the transfer portal to make a move from RAW to SmackDown.

