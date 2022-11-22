"Rest in Peace..." - WWE fans furious over surprising change involving Johnny Gargano on RAW

WWE has decided to change Johnny Gargano's theme music, and fans are unhappy with the call.

Gargano is currently involved in a feud with The Miz as he decided to side with his old-time ally Dexter Lumis. He exposed the real reason behind Lumis' continuous attacks on the A-Lister.

Gargano explained that The Miz hired Lumis to attack him but stopped paying the former NXT star once things got out of hand. He took it upon himself to do the right thing for his friend before leaving Miz and Lumis to handle their business.

Fast forward to this week, The Miz and Gargano were supposed to lock horns in a singles match, but the A-Lister had other plans. He cited an injury he apparently sustained while making a TikTok video and brought Omos to compete on his behalf.

But fans were already disappointed before The Miz's plans were revealed when Gargano walked out with a different entrance theme, a remixed version of his old one. The original version of "Rebel Heart" that viewers associated with Johnny Wrestling is no longer his music, which upset several fans. Many took to Twitter to vent their frustration with the decision and demanded that he get his old theme back.

To make things worse, Gargano lost his match against Omos in underwhelming fashion that fetched criticism from the WWE Universe. Many were confused about Triple He's decision to force Gargano into a poor creative call and felt The Game undermined one of the best talents from NXT's Black and Gold era.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Johnny Gargano's music and booking on WWE RAW:

Villain @ThamuzV @WWE @JohnnyGargano this might just be Triple Hs biggest L ever @WWE @JohnnyGargano this might just be Triple Hs biggest L ever

As with most entrance music changes, WWE tends to stick with their decisions. Fans may need to learn to embrace the new version of Gargano's theme.

Johnny Gargano reveals plans for his future on WWE RAW

Although Johnny Gargano has played a pivotal role in the feud between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, his involvement will soon end. As confirmed, Miz and Lumis will compete in a match on RAW after Survivor Series WarGames. Should Lumis pick up a victory, he will get a WWE contract, and Miz will have to pay the money he owes. However, if the A-Lister wins, he will be free from the aforementioned allegations.

Tonight, Gargano said everything he's done so far was in hopes of helping his old friend, Lumis. Beyond that, both superstars will stay out of each other's business. It will be interesting to see if these plans are valid or if Gargano and Lumis continue to cross paths on RAW.

Poll : 0 votes