Retired Hall of Famer ready to wrestle first WWE match in 10 years if Kevin Owens calls him out

Booker T has responded to Owens&#039; jibe at the state of Texas
Booker T has responded to Owens' jibe at the state of Texas
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Feb 28, 2022 10:27 AM IST
News

Kevin Owens' comments about the state of Texas seemingly didn't sit well with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Kevin Owens has been taking shots at the state of Texas quite a lot lately. The WWE Universe is speculating that these shots could lead to a WrestleMania match between Owens and a returning Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Although Austin hasn't replied to Owens' comments yet, a certain former World Heavyweight Champion had something to say about it. Booker T recently sat down to talk with Forbes to promote the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer reacted to Owens' comments targeting Texas. It should be noted that the Booker T character is billed from Houston, Texas.

“He ain’t calling me out," said Booker T. "When Somebody calls me out, I’ll be ready. As soon as we finish this interview, I’m gonna be in the gym training, I’ll be down at my school later on—Reality of Wrestling—with my students. I’m prepared when somebody calls me out. Kevin Owens, he must know exactly who to call out in Texas.
“I love actually doing stuff with Reality of Wrestling and I got some stuff coming up here in April and it looks like I might be dusting the old boots off and getting back in the ring," said Booker T. [H/T Forbes]
Kevin Owens: "I hate Texas!"Stone Cold Steve Austin: https://t.co/kIkTZG9uNt

Kevin Owens vs. Booker T in his prime would have been a stellar showdown

It has been almost 10 years since Booker T wrestled his final WWE match. During the WrestleMania Revenge Tour in April 2012, Booker T and Drew McIntyre defeated Christian and Mark Henry. The match took place on April 21, 2012 and the two-time Hall of Famer is yet to compete in another WWE bout.

Kevin Owens made his WWE main roster debut about three years after Booker T wrestled his last match. Owens has turned into a top act over the past seven years, and he recently signed a lucrative deal with WWE.

Oh no!!! The Country (not a country) of Texas doesn’t want me?How will I ever sleep again?!?!?!&?!?!?7!?!?P.S. You know I rocked that hat in way you never could. Just accept it.P.P.S. I liked you better as Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw. twitter.com/jclayfield/sta…
If the latest reports are true, Owens will get to face Stone Cold Steve Austin in the latter's return match at WrestleMania 38.

Edited by Colin Tessier
