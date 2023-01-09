Retired legend will accept $3 Million offer to return for a massive WWE match

There are many legendary WWE Superstars who fans wish could return to the squared circle for another match or two. During the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle admitted that he wouldn't hesitate to wrestle again for WWE if he is offered $3 Million.

The Olympic hero has not competed since his retirement match at WrestleMania 35, where he lost to Baron Corbin in a rather underwhelming affair. Kurt Angle was forced to call time on his in-ring career due to multiple physical issues.

The former world champion underwent double knee surgery last year and revealed that, irrespective of his condition; he would jump at the chance to earn a huge payday.

Here's what he said on The Kurt Angle Show:

"What are you talking about? I'd do it in a second. Good knees or bad knees, I'd do it in a second." [34:46 - 35:00]

The million-dollar figure interestingly came up when Kurt Angle and co-host Paul Bromwell were discussing Shawn Michaels' return match at Crown Jewel 2018. Rumors suggest The Heart Break kid was paid $3 Million for the tag team bout, which also featured Triple H, The Undertaker, and Kane.

Kurt Angle wasn't surprised to see Michaels pocket that much money in just one match. Angle felt that the company would always take good care of HBK as he is a WWE lifer.

"Wow! You know what? I'm not a WWE lifer; Shawn is. So, his loyalty is still with the WWE, and they pay them very well for it," added the Hall of Famer. [34:38 - 34:45]

Kurt Angle on how much he was paid to wrestle at WWE's Saudi Arabia shows

Most fans often forget, but Kurt Angle competed at two WWE events in the Middle East. He was part of the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 before returning at Crown Jewel the same year to face Dolph Ziggler in a short match.

As he wasn't in the top spots, Kurt Angle didn't make as much money as he would have liked working in Saudi. Angle is a multi-time world champion and unsurprisingly expected to be involved in a much more prominent angle. That sadly couldn't have happened as he was not physically capable of having longer singles matches.

Despite not being in the biggest of matches on the Saudi Arabia cards, the Olympic gold medalist still managed to rake in a sum equivalent to what superstars get for headlining regular premium live events.

Angle explained:

"You know what? I will say this. They didn't put me in great spots. I did a Royal Rumble; I was an entrant in the Battle Royal. I also did a seven-minute match with Dolph Ziggler. Dolph was great, don't get me wrong, but for me, at this point, I wasn't so great because I'd lost a step. It wasn't where I wanted to be; I was hoping more main event status, but still, the money was still really good. It was like I main evented a pay-per-view; that's the equivalency." [12:47 - 13:25]

