Retired wrestler admitted to hospital for critical surgery

Wrestling is a dangerous profession; more often than not, it can leave a wrestler facing several health issues. Now, retired wrestler Joey Image has shared details about his upcoming surgery.

Joey Image started his wrestling career in the 2000s and took part in multiple promotions, including GWF, IHPW, JWA, IWF, Xcite Irish Vengeance, GSW, and others. In recent years though, the wrestler had retired from his in-ring career.

Instead, he focused on working backstage as a producer and talent scout, among other things. He even worked at 3 Legacies Wrestling, which is headed by former WWE manager and announcer Ricardo Rodriguez.

The star shared an image from his hospital bed on Twitter, with a thumbs up indicating he was doing well. He was also wearing a neck brace.

Earlier, he had also shared an update on his health while mocking Vince McMahon. He said that for the fans who were wondering why he had shaved his beard, it was due to doctor's orders.

𝙅𝙤𝙚𝙮 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙚 @JoeyImageTV For those asking me why I shaved my beard, doctor’s orders. I’m having double-fusion neck surgery in the morning and the area needs to be clean because they go in through the front. At least I didn’t do this with it. For those asking me why I shaved my beard, doctor’s orders. I’m having double-fusion neck surgery in the morning and the area needs to be clean because they go in through the front. At least I didn’t do this with it. https://t.co/hBmxC39DSP

In reality, he was admitted for double-fusion neck surgery. The critical surgery needed to happen through the front, so he had shaved off his beard.

Ricardo Rodriguez sent him best wishes as well.

We at Sportskeeda wish Joey Image a speedy recovery and a return to better health.

