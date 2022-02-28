"I'll come back!" - Retired WWE legend jokes he could return like Shawn Michaels

Mick Foley has no problem with the likes of Shawn Michaels returning to WWE in-ring competition several years after their full-time wrestling careers ended.

Michaels retired in 2010 after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. In 2018, he came out of retirement to team up with Triple H against Kane and The Undertaker at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Foley recently answered several WWE-related questions in a YouTube video posted by Join_Team_316. The 56-year-old joked that, like Michaels, he would be tempted to return due to the amount of money on offer at WWE’s Saudi events:

“Sprinkle it in [returning legends in WWE], have a nice balance of the old and the new, the upcoming, the established. And when it comes to Saudi Arabia, that’s a whole different thing if they’re just throwing money at people to come back. How can a guy like Shawn Michaels say no? Hey, I’m waiting for the right offer! I’ll come back [laughs]!” said Foley. [2:16-2:42]

While Michaels won his return match, he also received criticism for damaging his legacy by reversing his retirement decision. In Foley’s case, his career ended due to injuries and his last WWE in-ring encounter was not a retirement match.

WWE has not cleared Mick Foley for a Shawn Michaels-esque return

Mick Foley was supposed to feud with the debuting Jon Moxley, then known as Dean Ambrose, in 2012. Although the two men exchanged words on social media, WWE abruptly canceled the storyline after Foley failed to receive medical clearance.

The three-time WWE Champion’s most recent match came in January 2012 when he competed in the Royal Rumble. Appearing as the seventh entrant, he lasted six minutes and 34 seconds before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

Realistically, WWE is unlikely to clear Foley for a return to the ring. He added in the interview that the company will not allow him to compete for his own safety.

