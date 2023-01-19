Former World Heavyweight Champion Batista looked back at his big win over Triple H at WrestleMania 21 on Instagram.

Batista turned 54-years-old on January 18, 2023. The Animal received wishes from all corners of the pro-wrestling world on the joyous occasion.

The WWE veteran shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram handle on his birthday. His post included a reminiscing memory of his World Heavyweight title win over Triple H at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. He wrote the following in his post:

"My birthday is the perfect time to reflect on the past, and how far I’ve come. This moment in my career will always hold a special place in my heart. Winning my first @WWE Championship at #Wrestlemania is a moment I’ll never forget, and I am forever grateful for all the love and support. I’m not who I am today without this moment. #dreamchaser #birthday #neverforget #grateful #davebatista #wwe #wrestlemania."

Batista's win over Triple H was the beginning of his dominance in the main event scene

Batista's big win at WrestleMania 21 kicked off his lengthy reign as the World Heavyweight Champion. He held the belt for several months before vacating it in early 2006 due to an injury. He went on to win several world titles in WWE over the next four years or so.

Batista's final match took place at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. He met The Game this time around as well and the two veterans had a hard-fought match that night. In the end, it was Triple H who came out victorious. Batista announced his retirement from pro-wrestling shortly after the match.

Batista will go down as one of the biggest stars in WWE history. He was white-hot during his first world title run in 2005 and did incredibly well as an on-screen villain during his later years in WWE. He is bound to receive a well-deserved WWE Hall of Fame induction somewhere down the line.

