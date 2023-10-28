Retired WWE star makes appearance on SmackDown

A retired WWE star appeared on this week's episode of SmackDown to escort Kevin Owens away during a tense moment backstage. The star retired from in-ring competition in 2015, except for one match in 2022, where he returned for a one-night-only appearance. The star in question is Jamie Noble.

Noble retired in 2009 but returned later as part of the Authority faction and J&J Security with Joey Mercury to assist Seth Rollins. However, since that storyline ended, the star has mostly been off-screen as a producer backstage, appearing in small segments as part of the "security" or as an official to break up fights.

The one match he has wrestled since 2015 came in 2022, where he teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to face The Bloodline at a house show.

Tonight, fans saw him in a non-wrestling capacity once more, as he turned up when things were getting tense. Kevin Owens was confronting Austin Theory and Grayson Waller backstage, but Noble appeared to take the WWE star away from them.

While Owens returned to punch them across their faces, Noble took him away again.

It's unlikely that Noble will ever return to the ring officially again, but fans have learned never to say never in WWE.

