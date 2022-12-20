Retired WWE star references recent issues between Becky Lynch and former best friend

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch was close to an important championship recently until she was foiled by a former friend. Backstage producer and retired WWE star Tyson Kidd shared a picture of Becky Lynch with the said friend, Bayley, in a throwback picture on Twitter.

Becky Lynch was set to get a big chance for the RAW Women's Championship in recent weeks. Unfortunately, things didn't work out for her. Set to qualify for a number one contender's clash for the title in a Triple Threat Match, she was attacked by Damage CTRL, Bayley's faction, and put through a table.

Big Time Becks returned the favor by attacking Damage CTRL during Bayley's contender's match against Alexa Bliss.

This saw Bliss win the match and become the one set to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title. But as a result, a potential feud between Bayley and Lynch is bubbling at the surface.

Tyson Kidd, aka TJ Wilson, referenced the current heat between the two superstars. He shared a picture from when Lynch and Bayley were really good friends, posing for a picture with him.

It was a picture from the start of their careers, where they were both allies and quite fresh-faced.

"Back when everyone was friends," Kidd wrote.

Becky Lynch and Bayley are set to meet in the ring today on RAW

Given the issues between the two superstars, Becky Lynch and Bayley are set to meet in the ring tonight on WWE RAW.

The two stars have both cost each other opportunities in recent weeks, and the heat between the two is at an all-time high.

Big Time Becks and The Role Model are quite familiar with each other, from their time together on NXT to battling on the main roster. Now, meeting on RAW and all that past might make for quite an interesting feud, as they have a lot to call back on. The two former women's champions have last faced each other in a singles match in 2019.

It remains to be seen how the highly-anticipated bout will go down on the latest episode of the red brand.

