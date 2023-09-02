Retired WWE Superstar makes rare cameo appearance on SmackDown

The build-up to Payback was the main topic of conversation this week on WWE SmackDown, and one of the most anticipated clashes will see LA Knight take on The Miz. However, during the segment, retired star Kenny Dykstra returned for a brief appearance.

This week on SmackDown, the two men had some interesting words to say to one another before Miz took Knight down with a Skull Crushing Finale. It was thought that the interaction was over, but Knight chased him down the ramp, and the two men began to brawl.

WWE officials were forced to step in, which saw retired star Kenny Dykstra make a cameo appearance on the show. Jason Jordan was also on hand to help break up the brawl, making a rare appearance of his own.

The two men have both announced their retirement from in-ring competition in recent years but regularly appear on TV when needed since they currently work as producers backstage.

Dykstra has made a handful of appearances over the past year since he was on hand to break up a brawl between Edge and Judgment Day back at The Royal Rumble. He seemingly suffered a torn calf during the appearance, but it appears that he is now healed.

