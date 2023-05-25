Retired WWE Superstar praises The Usos ahead of Night of Champions

The Usos might not be competing for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions, but they're still one of the greatest teams in the history of the company.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE over the last 13 years, winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on five separate occasions and the RAW Tag Team Titles three times.

It's been pointed out online today that The Usos and Tamina Snuka made their WWE debuts 13 years ago today. The trio made their name on the scene by attacking Tyson Kidd, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Natalya. Because of this, Kidd took to social media to heap praise on the tag team, stating he could see their greatness from day one. Tweeting out:

"Could see how great they were literally since day 1," Tyson Kidd wrote.

While Tyson Kidd is retired from competing in WWE, he still works behind the scenes with the company as a producer.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have dedicated their win at Night of Champions to The Usos

Roman Reigns has dedicated his upcoming victory with Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions to The Wild Samoans. However, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have another idea that will surely anger The Tribal Chief.

On Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens decided to dedicate his and Sami Zayn's upcoming win over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to The Usos.

With Jimmy and Jey still in hot water with The Head of the Table, this surely isn't going to fix any issues currently in The Bloodline heading into Night of Champions this Saturday.

Did you realize that Jimmy and Jey have been with the WWE for 13 years? What are some of your favorite memories of Jimmy and Jey? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

