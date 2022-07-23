"Does she cry after a match?" - Retired WWE Superstar proposes inner look at Becky Lynch's real-life

Former RAW Superstar Brie Bella expressed her thoughts on Becky Lynch being an ideal participant in a reality show pertaining to her life.

The Bellas (Brie and Nikki Bella) debuted on SmackDown in 2008. While competing in singles matches, they would confuse their opponents by playing head-scratching pranks and switching places owing to their unawareness that they were twins. Brie took a break from in-ring action since 2016 but has often made sporadic appearances across WWE television.

In a recent interaction with TV Insider, Brie Bella said that she would like to see Becky Lynch on a reality show, giving fans a rare glimpse into special, heartfelt moments in her life.

She said:

"It would be awesome to see a Becky Lynch on there. Does she cry after a match? Does she kiss her daughter before she comes out? I think if viewers saw the same moments you saw on Total Divas, you would connect to them in a different way and in a bigger light. I think it would make stars, too." [H/t TV Insider]

Becky Lynch has become one of the most sought-after superstars. Her outspoken personality and persistence in setting the bar at the same level as the men's division made her more captivating to fans. Lynch is currently vying to attain her third reign as RAW Women's Champion.

Nikki Bella cites interest in re-launching 'Total Divas'

In 2013, WWE introduced the world to the reality television series 'Total Divas' in association with E!. The show followed the lives of a few female superstars inside and outside the ring and behind the scenes footage. The last season of Total Divas was aired in December 2019.

In a the same interaction with TV Insider, Nikki Bella shared her thoughts on the importance of such reality shows and how it changed the game for them. She added that she looks forward to Total Divas making a comeback on television.

"Here were these reality fans that believed in us and our stories inside and outside the ring. They wanted to come to watch it live and grew into fans. It changed the game so much for us. It made people believe in women’s wrestling. I do hope it does come back down the line, being an executive producer. I’ve always had such strong opinions about it. I do hope it comes back because we have so many interesting and amazing women." [H/t TV Insider]

The Bellas also stated their interest in making an in-ring return in the future. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch will compete against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Their feud commenced at the same Premium Live Event last year which saw The Man make her return after a nearly 15 month hiatus.

Who do you think will be triumphant between The Man and The EST? Let us know in the comments section below.

