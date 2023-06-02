Retired WWE Superstar sends heartwarming message in response to Natalya's inspirational post

Former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd (real name TJ Wilson) sent a heartfelt message to his wife Natalya as she shared his inspirational story with the fans.

It's been over eight years that Kidd has been in the wrestling ring. For long years, the Canadian superstar was pursued heavily in the tag team division, but he succeeded when he joined forces with former WWE star Cesaro. Kidd's stint was sliced abruptly in 2015 when he injured his spine during a dark bout against Samoa Joe.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion received treatment and later claimed that just 5% of the population sustained such incidents and that he had 16 staples, four screws, and a rod implanted in his neck. Kidd was supposed to remain out of the ring for over a year but has already been forced to retire.

Recently, Natalya shared a motivational road to recovery story of her husband in the past eight years. She mentioned that TJ Wilson was going through the most challenging time of his life.

After all these years, he has grown into someone who is stronger on the opposite end of a tough period, and The Queen of Harts was impressed by his endurance. Tyson Kidd took to Twitter to send heart emojis to his wife on sharing the afterlife of his pro wrestling retirement.

Check out TJ Wilson's tweet below:

B-Fab sent a supportive message to Natalya ahead of WWE RAW

Hit Row member B-Fab showed her respect for the former WWE Divas Champion. In a recent video on social media, The Queen of Harts shared why other female wrestlers wanted to have training sessions with her.

She also suffered a minor injury at the 2023 Night of Champions following her bout against Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The 33-year-old star left no stone unturned to respond to Natalya and call her the best of all time.

"Because you are still the BOAT!" - B-Fab tweeted.

You can check out her reply below:

Following her upset in Saudi Arabia, The Queen of Harts is scheduled to face Zoey Stark in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on the following episode of Monday Night RAW.

