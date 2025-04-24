  • home icon
"Retirement's gonna be fun" - WWE official comments about losing his job during WrestleMania weekend after being told he will be replaced

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 24, 2025 04:30 GMT
WrestleMania 41 was a huge show for WWE (Credit: WWE.com)
A WWE official has commented about retiring. He was in a conversation just ahead of WrestleMania, where he was told that he would be replaced in the future.

One of the biggest feuds Paul has had behind the scenes in the company is with Stu, a camera official. At WrestleMania, Paul was practicing with a drone camera and told Stu that he was going to be losing his job. The conversation was revealed in his vlog.

Logan Paul was working with the drone camera, talking about how good it was and how technology had improved. He then confronted Stu, the WWE camera official with whom he has had a contentious relationship over several of his videos. Paul told him that he was not needed and that he had been replaced.

"Don't even need you today. Don't even need you, Stu. You've been replaced by this. Pretty soon it's going to take all your jobs. AI." (10:27 - 10:36)

This was added to when Bruce Prichard, a high-ranking WWE backstage member, said that Paul was indeed making sure that Stu didn't have a job, joking about it.

"Yeah Stu. Logan's going to take all your jobs. Yeah, Logan." (10:37 - 10:42)
Stu responded that retirement was going to be fun for him.

"Retirement's going to be fun." (10:42 - 10:43)
The company's approach to production has certainly changed significantly over the last two years.

Now that Logan Paul has defeated AJ Styles, fans will have to wait and see what he has in store.

