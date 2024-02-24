Return of 49-year-old legend after nearly 3 months teased on SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, a faction war waged on in a big way, with the feud only really starting and having some major WrestleMania implications. The return of a 49-year-old legend was teased.

This week on SmackDown, LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro talked about how they needed to get it together rather than being stagnant. They were taken by surprise when Elektra Lopez expressed her disappointment at them before Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza attacked them from behind.

Santos Escobar came in and made it clear that Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde siding with Rey Mysterio, the 49-year-old legend, was the reason why they were being attacked. Escobar felt betrayed.

It was less than a couple of years ago when Triple H had personally convinced Rey Mysterio not to quit WWE and signed him to SmackDown so he could avoid his son Dominik Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio hasn't been on WWE TV in nearly three months now, with the timeline for his injured knee following surgery being six weeks.

Given that six weeks is just a month-and-a-half, WWE is probably taking it slow with his return.

It looks like big faction wars will be taking place on the blue brand.